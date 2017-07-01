Froome extends Sky contract to 2020

Shares

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jun 30 – Three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has signed a contract extension with Team Sky until 2020, the team announced on the eve of his Tour defence.

Froome had already revealed on Wednesday that the extension was close to being signed.

“I’ve been at Team Sky since we began back in 2010 and for me it’s home,” he said in a Sky statement released on Friday.

“I’m really happy here and excited that I’ll be with Team Sky for at least the next three years.

“It’s been a really successful partnership and I think one of the big reasons for that is the stability of the team. As a rider, that is really important as it means you can just get on with your job and focus on winning bike races.

“The Tour de France wins we have achieved together have been a big part of the team’s history. Now I’m looking forward to being a big part of Team Sky’s future.”

Froome’s bid for a fourth Tour title begins in Dusseldorf on Saturday with a 14km time-trial in which he will hope to put time into his main rivals for overall victory.