Arsenal close in on record Sh6.7b Lacazette deal

LONDON,United Kingdom, July 1 – Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Sky Sport News HQ understands the deal will see Arsenal shatter the Sh5.7b (£42.5m) club-record fee they shelled out to sign Mesut Ozil four years ago.

Sources close to the France international are confident a deal worth more than Sh6.7b (£50m) including add-ons will be concluded, despite Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas declaring earlier this week he expected Lacazette to remain at the club.

Lacazette has emerged as one of Arsene Wenger’s primary transfer targets this summer as Arsenal try to put last season’s failure to qualify for the Champions League behind them.

Last month, Lacazette said he would only move to a club who are playing in Europe’s premier club competition but it appears the 26-year-old’s stance on the matter has softened.

The free-scoring striker netted 37 times in 45 games last season and has two years left on his existing Lyon deal.

Lacazette had verbally agreed to join Atletico Madrid this summer but the move fell through after the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed on June 1 that Atletico would be banned from registering players during this window.

Lacazette boasted the highest chance conversion rate in Europe’s top five leagues last season (38.9 per cent). His record of 28 league goals last term was more than the combined tally of Arsenal quartet Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck and Lucas Perez.

-By Sky Sports-