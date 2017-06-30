Ronaldo meets his newborn twin children

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30 – Football star Cristiano Ronaldo posted a heartwarming photograph of his newborn twins on Thursday and wrote: ‘Happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life.’

The 32-year-old, who suffered professional disappointment on Wednesday night when Portugal were knocked out of the Confederations Cup, returned home to celebrate his personal joy.

Ronaldo, who has scored 285 league goals in 241 games for Real Madrid, was unable to meet his son and daughter due to football commitments but finally held them for the first time on Thursday.

The Ballon d’Or winner shared the sweet photograph of him holding his children, believed to be called Mateo and Eva, while sat on his sofa.

The birth means Ronaldo is now a father-of-three and they join their older brother, seven-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr.

Ronaldo was only able to meet the twins for the first time on Thursday as he had been away with Portugal at the Confederations Cup, where they were beaten in the semi-finals on penalties by Chile.

He confirmed their birth officially for the first time after that game via a Facebook post, following days of rumours.

It comes a month after it emerged his family could grow with his 22-year-old girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez rumoured to be pregnant.

He will miss Portugal’s third-place play-off against Mexico after being given the go-ahead to return home to his family.

According to the Portuguese TV channel SIC, Ronaldo had a boy and girl named Eva and Mateo via a mother on the west coast of America.

In a Facebook post, Ronaldo said: ‘Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give the Portuguese joy.

“I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time.”

The Portuguese Football Federation said their star was able to leave the Confederations Cup early ‘so that he can finally get to know his children.”

It said: “The President of the FPF and the National Team were informed before the Confederations Cup by the National Team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, that he had been a father.

“The athlete, despite the birth of his children, made a point of being in the service of the National Team, in a gesture that we must underline and praise.

“The President of the FPF and the National Selector understand that if it is impossible to reach the goal of winning the Confederations Cup, they must release the athlete so that he can finally get to know his children.”

-By Daily Mail-