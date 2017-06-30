You are here:

Murray aims to be fighting fit for Wimbledon defence

Andy Murray (pictured) lost to journeyman Australian Jordan Thompson in the first round of Queen’s in London © AFP/File / GLYN KIRK

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 30Defending Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said he hopes to be fighting fit for his first round match on Monday after he negotiated a 90-minute practice session at the All England Club on Friday.

The 30-year-old Scot — who is top seed for the first time in his career at Wimbledon — is battling a niggling hip problem which forced him to withdraw from playing a couple of exhibition matches this week.

However, while some in the media who watched the session said he was limping and grimacing, two-time Wimbledon champion Murray himself said nothing had changed regarding his participation at the Grand Slam.

“I hope so, that’s the plan,” said Murray who is drawn against Russian-born Kazakh lucky loser Alexander Bublik in the first round on Monday.

“I’m practising again later. I just had a light practice this morning to see how I feel and I’ll practise again later.”

Murray’s coach Ivan Lendl also struck a defiant note as to both his preparation — his only competitive outing saw him beaten by journeyman Australian Jordan Thompson in the first round of Queen’s last week — and his fitness to defend the title.

“Unlike before Paris, he is hitting the ball really well. Practice has gone well,” said Lendl.

