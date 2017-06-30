KPL to unveil Sh36mn broadcast partner

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Kenyan Premier League and Football Kenya Federation will on Tuesday unveil Bamba Sport, a subsidiary of Radio Africa Group Limited as the league’s new broadcast partners in a six month deal worth Sh36mn.

The league has been off air from March after South African broadcaster SuperSport terminated their contract with the league managers but the games will now be back on the screen, at least locally.

“Basically, we have sealed the deal and the only thing remaining for us is to formalize everything and officially sign, which will happen on Tuesday. This is a six month deal and we will review at the end of the season with the option of a long term deal,” KPL chairman Ambrose Rachier said.

Though the prominent city lawyer who also doubles up as the Gor Mahia chief failed to disclose details of the deal, Capital Sport has learnt the it is roughly around Sh36mn.

Bamba Sport has been screening National Super League matches live and they will now delve into the big boy market.

“It is something great for our league because sponsors will now feel like they are getting value for their money. We have been working on this for some time now and we are glad it has worked out,” Rachier added.

KPL Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda has said in the next two weeks, a financial plan on what each team will be taking home off the Sh36mn bounty will be disclosed. He said the league body’s accounts team will make the necessary balances to ensure each team walks home with good cash.

He has also noted they expect to sign a bigger deal next year that will not only include a Free To Air (FTA) partner which Bamba have already snapped up, but also a Pay TV partner.

“We have appointed an agency which will look at exploiting all our broadcast rights and though we don’t have any imminent partners at this moment, I am confident by next season we will have made remarkable progress,” Oguda said.

The league managers had their Annual general meeting today where apart from the disclosure of the new TV deal, KPL changed their MoU to incorporate the two extra teams that were a result of the league’s expansion as part of the shareholders.