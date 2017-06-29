All set for Jr. NBA Nairobi Finals

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29- East Conference champions Slums Dunk Nets will take on West Conference winners FAM KE Warriors in the Jr. NBA Nairobi Finals slated for Saturday at Africa Nazarene University.

The game is the culmination of three and a half months of U14 boys’ basketball which saw 30 local school teams taking part. Each school team represented one of the NBA teams and played their games in corresponding NBA team-branded jerseys.

The Jr. NBA Nairobi League structure also mirrored the NBA’s with the teams divided into the Eastern and Western Conferences with the top eight from each conference qualifying for the playoffs.

The Jr. NBA is the league’s global youth basketball participation program for boys and girls. It teaches the fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game at the grassroots level in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents.

During last NBA season, the Jr. NBA reached more than 18 million youth in 53 countries.