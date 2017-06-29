SA camp will help us improve on tight play -Olago

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29 – KCB RFC head coach Curtis Olago says his squad intends to learn on how to improve on their tight play and set pieces during their 10-day camp in South Africa.

The squad of 29 players and five members of technical bench departed the country to South Africa on Thursday and Olago who guided the side to the Kenya Cup and Enterprise title believes his squad will not be the same after the camp.

“We are great full for this opportunity and the sponsor for believing in developing players rather than buying players. We thank God for the stellar season we have had last season. We are going to South Africa to learn and with the young squad that we have picked for the tour, we expect them when they come back to be different people in terms of High Performance,” Olago said before the team departed for Cape Town.

The travelling party comprises of captain Peter Waitere, fly half Hamed Shabani, Nick Ongeri, centre winger James Kilonzo, half back Marlin Akoolo, back row Rocky Aguko, and full back Joshua Macharia among other players.

“KCB Bank is very proud of the players for the brilliant season, we believe that the trip will give the technical bench and players the much needed skills to challenge for top honours next season,” KCB Director of Logistics James Asiko Owiro said.

Program for KCB in Cape Town

Saturday 1 July

Attend club game in town SKW vs Belhar.

Monday 3 July

Training day.

Tuesday 4 July

Training day.

Wednesday 5 July

Game WP u/21 vs KCB HPC Bellville 15h00.

Thursday 6 July

Day off recovery beach Strand.

Saturday 8 July

Attend super rugby game at Newlands Stormers vs Sunwolfs.