Ronaldo leaves Confed Cup to meet twins

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29 – Cristiano Ronaldo has left the Confederations Cup in Russia following the birth of his twins the Portuguese Football Federation announced.

The 32-year-old will not play in Portugal’s third-place play-off against Germany or Mexico on Sunday, as he is reportedly en route to America where he will meet his newly-born children for the first time.

He has become a father for a second time and his twins are believed to have been born to a surrogate mother.

Ronaldo posted a message on Facebook following Portugal’s semi-final defeat to Chile in the Confederations Cup.

He said: “I was in the service of the National Team, as it always happens, body and soul, even though I knew my two sons were born.

Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give the Portuguese joy. The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the National Selector had an attitude today that sensitised me and I will not forget.”

“I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time.”

The Portugal captain had breakfast with his team-mates before travelling to the airport.

He already has a seven-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and further reports suggest his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant.

The rest of the Portugal squad will fly from Kazan to Moscow on Thursday afternoon ahead of their final Confederations Cup game.

-By Sky Sports-