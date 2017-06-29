I had no future with Chelsea, says Traore

Shares

LYON, France, June 29 – New Lyon forward Bertrand Traore claimed it was imperative for his development to leave Chelsea on a more permanent basis following his lucrative transfer.

The Burkina Faso international signed for Les Gones on an £8million deal after impressive loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem and Ajax Amsterdam.

For the attacker, who made his international debut at the age of 15, it’s been a turbulent few campaigns not knowing where his long-term future belongs. And after a total of 16 games for Chelsea since arriving from Auxerre in 2013 – Traore is elated to have finally officially departed from the Blues.

“It was time. Considering my age and for my development, it was time for me to leave the club,” he told the club’s website.

“I could have stayed at Chelsea and played a few minutes in every game, fighting every day for a spot, knowing that I’ll never get a spot, I trained at the club, I did everything.

“Two seasons ago, I challenged the starters but we all know what happened last year. I was there during pre-season and then I was sent out on loan.

“So this year, I did not want to re-live the same scenario. It was time for me to find a stable club where I could play first-team football, where I could be one of the key players in the team.”

The 21-year-old has scored six times in 40 appearances for the Les Étalons since making his debut in 2011.