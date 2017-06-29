Hip problem forces Murray out of pre-Wimbledon exhibition

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 29 – Defending champion Andy Murray’s troubled build-up to Wimbledon continued on Thursday as he withdrew from playing an exhibition match because of a hip problem.

The 30-year-old Scot, who was named top seed at the All England Club for the first time on Wednesday, said rest is the best remedy for his hip.

“Sadly I won’t be ready to play at Hurlingham tomorrow, my hip is still sore and I need to rest it today and likely tomorrow,” said Murray.

Murray lost to journeyman Australian Jordan Thompson in the first round of Queen’s last week — his only match on grass this year — and failed to turn up for his two allocated practice sessions at Wimbledon on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

He was unable to play an exhibition match against rising French star Lucas Pouille on Tuesday, as well as a knockabout game for Tim Henman’s charity foundation.