Defoe completes Bournemouth move

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29 – Veteran striker Jermain Defoe has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Bournemouth, after parting ways with relegated side Sunderland.

The 34-year-old will make a return to the Cherries where he spent time on loan as a teenager. During his loan spell at the club in the 2000/01 season, he broke a club record by scoring in 10 consecutive games.

“It’s great to be back and I’m really looking forward to this challenge,” said Defoe. “When the opportunity came about to return to AFC Bournemouth I just knew it was the right one.

“It was an easy decision, joining a top team with a top manager. It’s a great place to be. The Bournemouth fans know that every time I pull the shirt on I will give 100 per cent, and the one thing I can guarantee is goals.”

Defoe, who signs for the Cherries on a free transfer, enjoyed a successful season at the Black Cats, scoring 15 goals in 37 Premier League appearances, while adding two assists.