Tusker sign Sony’s Muchiri on a 3 year deal

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Kenyan Premier League defending champions Tusker FC have completed the signing of midfielder Boniface Muchiri from Sony Sugar on a three-year deal as head coach George Nsimbe looks to consolidate his side for a successful title defense.

Muchiri is Nsimbe’s fourth signing in the June transfer window which closes midnight Friday with the Brewers having re-signed midfielder Luis Misiko adding on to left-back David Mwangi from Mathare United and striker Paul Odhiambo from Sofapaka.

“Muchiri has been on our radar for a while because he has been performing very well at Sony. The coach had expressed interest in him and we are now glad that both sides have agreed and he will join us officially,” Tusker FC Chief Executive Officer Charles Obiny told Capital Sport.

The midfielder is expected to join his new team on Thursday and if he impresses the coach enough in terms of fitness, he will be included in the match day squad for their weekend tie at home to Bandari.

The midfielder could not hide his joy after completing the move to the capital and has now vowed to replicate and even double his efforts with the 11-time league champions.

“I am very excited to be joining this club and I also want to thank my former coaches at Sony because of the impact they have had on my career. As I leave, I will always cherish the time I spent there and the players as well because they have helped me grow to where I am today,” Muchiri said.

Kenyan Premier League clubs have been on frenzy spicing up their squads with the window shutting midnight Friday.

-AFC Leopards-

AFC Leopards who have already signed Ugandan midfielder Keziron Kizito, Musa Mudde from Bandari, and Burundian Alex Kitenge have also added to their ranks former Thika United forward Ray Omondi and Chemelil Sugar midfielder Victor Majid to their ranks.

Mathare United on their side have kept it low despite their position on the table and have brought in from Thika United midfielder Victor Ashinga.

Ulinzi Stars early this week announced their final squad for the second leg which saw the return of midfielder Elvis Nandwa and striker Mark Bikokwa from military training.

Title winning under-20 captain Ibrahim Shambi was promoted while the team snapped up AFC Leopards midfielder Bernard Ongoma, Sony Sugar keeper Timothy Odhiambo and Bandari winger Omar Boraafya all who have just graduated from the Recruit Training School in Eldoret.