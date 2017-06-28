You are here:

Novak Djokovic passes first grass test at Eastbourne

Novak Djokovic in action in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 28, 2017 © AFP / Glyn KIRK

EASTBOURNE, United Kingdom, Jun 28 – Top seed Novak Djokovic passed his first grass court test of the season on Wednesday, defeating Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals at Eastbourne.

The Serb is playing a pre-Wimbledon event for the first time since 2010 and will next face the winner from a pair of Americans, Donald Young and Jared Donaldson.

The two-time Wimbledon champion got onto court as first match after rain washed out Tuesday play – save one game in the Djokovic match – leaving organisers with a backlog to get through.

The former number one claimed his fifth victory without a defeat against Pospisil, who is now 4-22 lifetime against Top 10 opponents.

Djokovic, who will be advised by Andre Agassi at Wimbledon, is the second-highest-ranked men’s player to ever compete at the Aegon International behind then-number two Marcelo Rios in 1998.

