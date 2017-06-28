Martial rubbishes United exit rumours

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 28 – Manchester United winger Anthony Martial has quashed rumours linking him with a move away from Old Trafford during the upcoming transfer window.

The France international started only 18 Premier League games last season, which led to conjecture regarding his potential departure ahead of the new campaign.

However, Martial has attempted to put an end to the exit talk by writing on his Twitter account: “The rumours are false.”

His agent also made it clear earlier this month that he sees no reason for the 25-year-old to look for a way out, saying: “Martial has two years left and there is no reason for him to leave Manchester just now.”

The former Monaco youngster scored only eight goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last term and has two years left on his United contract.