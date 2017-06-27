Kevin De Bruyne marries girlfriend Michele Lacroix

Shares

PARIS, France, June 27 – Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has tied the knot with his girlfriend Michele Lacroix.

The couple, who have a one-year-old son named Mason Milian, have been dating since 2014.

The Belgium international proposed to Lacroix under the Eiffel Tower during a romantic trip to Paris back in December.

And he took to Instagram on Monday to share the news that the pair have got married.

‘So proud that I can call you my wife now,’ De Bruyne wrote alongside a picture of himself and his bride following the ceremony.

De Bruyne is coming off a strong season with City, having contributed seven goals and 22 assists in 49 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s team.

The 25-year-old joined the northern outfit from Wolfsburg in 2015 and has established himself as one of the most creative players in the Premier League.

By Daily Mail