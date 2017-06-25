Gor, Tusker, win as big guns progress in GOtv Shield

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – The second match day of the 2017 GOtv Shield first round did not provide any surprises as all the big guns progressed convincingly into the round of 32.

Defending champions Tusker FC were off to a flier with a 5-0 win against SS Assad in Mombasa’s Mbaraki Complex while last year’s finalists Ulinzi Stars were made to work hard before beating Nairobi Regional League side Wajiji 1-0 in Machakos.

In other results, record champions Gor Mahia came from behind to beat Nairobi Water 3-1 at the Thika Sub-County Stadium while 2014 champions Sofapaka won 9-1 against Silver Bullets.

Most of the teams gave the opportunity to players who had not yet featured prominently in the league fixtures, but a huge step of caution was taken in making wholesome changes to the squads.

At the Thika Stadium, Gor Mahia head coach Zedekiah Otieno gave starting berths to goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo, while midfielder Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza who did not feature in the last game was given a run in.

Nairobi Water shocked the 10-time champions with Robinson Shitandi opening the scoring, but K’Ogalo responded with Kenneth Muguna and George Odhiambo scoring late on to give Gor a 2-1 lead at half time.

Defender Wellington Ochieng then made matters 3-1 finishing off a cross from Francis Kahata.

In Machakos, a wasteful Ulinzi Stars were lucky to come off with a 1-0 win over fourth tier side Wajiji with Enosh Ochieng scoring the lone goal in the first half.

Cliff Kasuti had missed a flurry of chances for the military side. In the 19th minute, he found space inside the box but could only shoot over with the goalkeeper off position. Ten minutes later, he wriggled his way into the box but his shot was too weak to beat the keeper.

He however produced the assist for the goal, floating the ball into the area from the right before Ochieng popped up to head home.

In the second half Ulinzi continued to dominate and create chances but they couldn’t get it right with the final ball.

Wajiji, coached by former Gor Mahia midfielder Daniel Makori almost snatched a goal against the run of play but Sunday Ajuok could not punish keeper Jacktone Odhiambo who spilled the ball at his feet, the defense managing to backtrack and clear away.

In the early kick off, new striker Umar Kassumba hit four by himself as Sofapaka ran riot. It was a game where all the goals were scored by new signings with Hansel Ochieng, Rogers Aloro, Feni Ali, Bernard Mang’oli and Meshack Karani all contributing to the huge haul.