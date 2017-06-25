Gor Mahia skipper tips boxer sister to floor Jamaican

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohammed, brother to boxer Fatuma Zarika has tipper her to successfully defend the World Boxing Commission Super Bantamweight Title when she takes on Jamaica’s Alicia Ashley on June 30 in Dallas, Texas.

With only five days remaining before the highly anticipated bout, Zarika has upped her preparations in Dallas and miles away back at home, Mohammed is one of those constantly keeping her in his Dua ahead of the bout.

“I am very confident that Fatma will win. She is a hard worker and believes in herself so much. I know she is doing her best there in training and Inshaalah, the win is hers. I am wishing her all the best and I know she is going to make us proud,” Mohammed said.

He revealed their long journey towards both making it in their respective disciplines, Mohammed on the football pitch and Zarika on the boxing ring.

“We are like teammates. We encourage each other every day and one thing most people don’t know is that she is the one who encouraged me to get into sports. She inspired me a lot especially when I was still in school,” the Harambee Stars defender further commented.

The Gor skipper also disclosed he almost started a career in boxing having been used to accompany his sister to the gym, but finally cut out his own path in football.

The bout on Friday night will be a repeat of last year’s clash between the pair where Zarika dethroned the Jamaican via a split decision at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint in Michigan, the US and became the first Kenyan pugilist to claim the prestigious title.

The mandatory rematch was due for April 29 this year in Nairobi but never happened after Elbaum failed to pay Zarika her purse of Sh350,000 for the title victory last year.

Zarika, sponsored for the bout by betting firm SportPesa has been training in Dallas for seven weeks now and is confident she has gathered enough to floor the Jamaican for the second time.