Tanzanian street named after Victor Wanyama

The street leading to the local Kinesi Stadium was unveiled by the mayor Boniface Jacob alongside Wanyama. PHOTO/Ndondo Cup (Twitter)

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has had a street in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania named after him after attending the local Ndondo Cup in Ubungo on Saturday.

The street leading to the local Kinesi Stadium was unveiled by the mayor Boniface Jacob alongside Wanyama much to the delight of local lads who had thronged the stadium prior to the Saturday matches.

Victor Wanyama with the Ubungo mayor after being certifdied. PHOTO/Ndondo Cup (Twitter)

The Spurs midfielder has been on a week-long holiday in Tanzania as he continues to take a much deserving rest after a tough and hugely successful debut season with the North London club.

It is huge respect for Wanyama who is now regarded as one of the best football imports from the East African region.

The honor of having a street named after him comes just less than 24 hours after he won the most influential sportsman award during the annual Kenya Social Media Awards (SOMA).

Wanyama beat off a healthy field of competitors that included Olympic champions Eliud Kipchoge and David Rudisha volleyballer Jane Wacu and Kenya Simbas star Biko Adema.

Victor Wanyama makes way into the Kinesi Stadium much to the delight of fans. PHOTO/Ndondo Cup (Twitter)

Mamadou Sakho and newly-wed Morgan Schneiderlin who is Wanyama’s former teammate at Southampton were the other English Premier League stars who have been on holiday in Tanzania this week.

Schneiderlin is expected back in Tanzania when Everton plays a pre-season friendly match against Gor Mahia on July 13 at the National Stadium in Dar.

