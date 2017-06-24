Ingwe hit Dero 15 as big guns progress in GOtv Shield

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – AFC Leopards, the 2013 GOtv Shield champions were on some party mood of sorts, slapping away Division Two side Dero FC 15-1 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu in the round of 32 of this year’s tournament on Saturday.

Ingwe who have not won in eight consecutive domestic features gave themselves a huge shot of confidence with youngster Vincent Oburu hitting five, midfielder Whyvonne Isuza four, winger Marcelus Ingotsi two and there was as much time as goalkeeper Ian Otieno also getting into the party.

It was a day that didn’t provide shocks with all the big guns going through. Bandari were 3-1 winners over Uweza in Machakos, Western Stima beat Machakos United 4-1, Sony Sugar ran out 3-0 winners over Timsales in Nakuru while Kariobangi Sharks edged out Bungoma Superstars 3-2.

But it was AFC’s result that got all tongues wagging especially coming at a time when the club is struggling to get themselves back on track.

Ingotsi opened up the floodgates with a second minute goal, a simple tap in from a Samwel Ndung’u cross. Mudde Musa then made it 2-0 scoring after another simple build up.

Edgar Owino gave the Siaya-based club a huge boost halving the deficit, but their slim hopes of mounting a comeback and challenging the 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions came tumbling down like a pack of cards.

Isuza, Oburu and Ingotsi scored in quick succession as Ingwe went to the break with a healthy 5-1 lead. Ingwe continued their rout in the second period scoring 10.

Former Mathare United man Isuza struck thrice, Oburu four times while Jackson Juma who had come on as a substitute contrinuted to the bounty harvest. Defender Robinson Kamura was not left out either and keeper Ottieno capped off the day with a 91st minute penalty.

In Machakos, 2015 champions Bandari were off to a flier, hitting Uweza 3-1. Baron Oketch broke his goal drought opening the goal fest for the Mombasa based side with an early penalty.

The goal is a morale boosting feat for Oketch who saw his loan stint at Ulinzi clouded with lack of playing time and hence sought the move to Mombasa. Boniface Wambani stretched the lead to 2-0 in the 10th minute.

Bandari saw their lead sliced to half on the half hour mark when Wycliffe Odeho scored from the penalty spot. Hamisi Mwinyi scored in stoppage time as Bandari consolidated the win and progress to the round of 16.