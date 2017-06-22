Waruru bags April Player of the Month Award

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22 –Stephen Waruru’s remarkable display in April has been rewarded after the Ulinzi Stars forward bagged the SportPesa/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Player of the Month for April.

Having stayed out for close to two seasons after leaving the team to head to a peace keeping mission, Waruru returned to the Kenyan Premier League this season with a bang, netting eight goals in 11 matches to lead the top scorer chart.

The pint-sized striker opened his account in their match against defending champions Tusker FC when he came on as a substitute and barely 20 seconds on the pitch, he scored in the 77th minute before Hassan Abdalla equalized for the Brewers to see the match end 1-1.

Waruru proved that he was missed by Ulinzi when he levelled scores two minutes after Western Stima had gone ahead to salvage a point for his side in the match that ended 1-1.

He crowned his moments in their match against Mathare United where he found the back of the net twice as the military side drubbed the Francis Kimanzi team 5-1.

The splendid performance saw Waruru recalled to the national football team Harambee Stars for the first time under First Coach Stanley Okumbi.

The award saw Waruru rewarded with Sh100, 000 and a 43-inch smart Television from Electronics Company LG as the Ulinzi team was given Sh50, 000 for team work.

