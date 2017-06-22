Son admits he was terrified of Wanyama

Shares

LONDON, Kenya, June 22 – Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min admits he was terrified of team-mate Victor Wanyama before he joined the club.

The 24-year-old moved to the Premier League from German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, but he had not been all too familiar with midfield star Wanyama prior to his arrival.

The two players had gone head-to-head in a pre-season friendly ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, when Wanyama was at Southampton, and Son hailed the Kenyan international as a “beast” of a player.

But with Wanyama also joining the Tottenham ranks last summer, the pair have now served as team-mates for the past year, and Son believes Wanyama’s presence in the midfield aids his own game.

He said told the Standard: “I was really a fan of Victor when he signed. When he signed, everyone knew what he could do from when he played for Southampton and I enjoy watching him play.

“When I was with Leverkusen and I played against Southampton, I saw him for the first time and he was a beast – I was scared to play against him!

“Victor is a really, really good player. I’m an offensive player, an attacking player, but when I feel that behind us we have Victor and Mousa Dembele, I feel comfortable.”

Wanyama was a key player for Tottenham during his debut season at the club last term, making 47 appearances in all competitions and scoring five goals.

He featured in all but two of Tottenham’s Premier League matches, with Dele Alli the only player to have appeared in more league games (37) last season.

He was instrumental as Mauricio Pochettino’s side finished the league campaign with the best defensive record, conceding just 26 goals from their 38 matches.

Prior to his move to the north London club, the 25-year-old enforcer also turned out for Belgian outfit Beerschot, before making a name for himself at Celtic between 2011 and 2013.