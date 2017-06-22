Salah having Liverpool medical

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 22 – Roma forward Mohamed Salah is having a medical ahead of his proposed Sh4.4bn (£34m) move to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old will later head to Liverpool’s Melwood training ground in order to complete the formalities of his move.

Formerly with Basel and Chelsea, Salah has been a long-time Liverpool target and the Reds had a Sh3.6bn (£28m) bid turned down earlier this month.

But discussions continued between the clubs and they went on to reach an agreement in principle, with Liverpool set to pay a fee close to £35m for the Egypt international.

Salah joined Chelsea in January 2014 but only made 19 appearances for the Blues and spent time on loan with Fiorentina and Roma, who signed him on a permanent deal last summer.

And he went on to enjoy an excellent 2016/17 campaign, scoring 15 goals for the side from the Italian capital as they finished second to Juventus in the Serie A standings.

-By Sky Sports-