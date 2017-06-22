Man United stars attend Chris Smalling’s wedding in Italy

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 22 – Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney was joined by Phil Jones, Luke Shaw and Danny Welbeck as they attended the wedding of Chris Smalling and Sam Cooke in Northern Italy this week.

The defender was married at an idyllic ceremony at sun-soaked Lake Como after getting engaged to the model in Bali last year.

Rooney, former United forward Welbeck, now with Arsenal, Shaw and Jones looked sharp in their suits and shades for the summer wedding having enjoyed drinks at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo.

Smalling, meanwhile, wore a white suit and black dickie bow and looked relaxed and in high spirits as he prepared to wed his long-term partner.

Rooney’s wife Coleen was also in attendance along with Hall, as well as model Rhian Sugden, and looked in deep conversation as they made their way to the venue.

After spending time in the sun at the hotel which overlooks Lake Como, guests were then transported to the Villa Balbianello venue via boat.

United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who spent time on loan at Aston Villa last season, was also spotted at the ceremony as was Neil Etheridge, who played with Smalling at Fulham.

The defender is the second player to marry in the last seven days after team-mate Jones married Kaya Hall in Cheshire on Friday.

Smalling, 27, proposed to Cooke in Bali last year and enjoyed a stag party in Vegas as she and pals enjoyed a break in Barbados.

-By Daily Mail–