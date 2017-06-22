 Juve pave way for Alves to join City

Shares

TURIN, Italy, Jun 22 – Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta admits that Manchester City-bound Dani Alves leaves with some bitterness, but insists there was no falling out with the defender.

The Serie A champions have confirmed they will not stand in the Brazil international’s way as he looks to finalise a two-year deal with City and a reunion with former Barcelona head coach Pep Guardiola.

Alves had rubbed Bianconeri fans the wrong way last week when he claimed that Paulo Dybala would struggle to reach his full potential in Turin – a comment Marotta admits the 34-year-old right-back could have done without.

But Juve are willing to tear up the remaining year of his contract to allow Alves to test himself in the Premier League, with Guardiola needing to strengthen on the right side of defence following the departures of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta.

“It is not a falling out, motivation is crucial to all players,” Marotta told reporters.

“Dani Alves has realised that he wants to try a different experience, we will consensually rescind the contract and we wish him all the best.

“Sure there is bitterness for what he has said, but I confirm that there has been no fall-out.”