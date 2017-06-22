Chelsea line up Lewandowski as Costa replacement

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 22 – Chelsea have initiated early talks with Bayern Munich over a possible move for striker Robert Lewandowski as a replacement for Diego Costa.

Lewandowski is reportedly considering his options at the Allianz Arena after his ‘lack of support’, from the club and his teammates as he was pipped to the Kicker Torjägerkanone (Golden Boot) by Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the final day of the Bundesliga season.

His agent Maik Barthel told German football magazine Kicker about his clients discontent, which sparked rumours of unrest that has now seen the Premier League Champions swoop in – as their attempts to re-sign Everton’s Romelu Lukaku lost momentum.

“Robert told me that he got no support and that the coach (Carlo Ancelotti) gave no call to help him win the top-scorer title in the last game.

“He was disappointed as I have ever seen him before.”

The Poland international is currently one of Europe’s most feared strikers and holds an incredible record of 110 goals in three seasons with Die Rotten but could join the Blues as Antonio Conte lines up a world class replacement for wantaway Costa.

Multiple reports in German and English media have confirmed that enquiries from the Blues, while Costa confirmed he will never play under the Italian manager again – is closing in on a return to Atletico Madrid.