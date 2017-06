Shares

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia, June 22 – Australia captain Mark Milligan converted a second-half penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw against Cameroon at the Confederations Cup in Saint Petersburg on Thursday.

Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa scored a superb opener on the stroke of half-time, but Milligan responded from the spot on 60 minutes as both teams picked up their first point in Group B.

-More to follow-