36-year old Kiarie Muniu wins Sh12.1m BetYetu Jackpot

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22 – An elated Edwin Kiarie Muniu received a cheque of a whooping Sh12, 165,210 m after making 13 out of 13 correct predictions in the BetYetu Jackpot play.

Muniu learnt about betting from his friend Peter in May this year and since then has been betting every weekend. He had not made any significant win from his bets but kept trying, if only to see if one day, he could win.

Relatively new to the world of betting, Muniu who won last week’s Jackpot, recalls on how he received the call that changed his life for the better. He could not believe his ears.

“I was weeding in my shamba when my phone rang. I did not recognize the caller ID but went on to answer. I was then told by the person on the other end that he was calling from BetYetu and that I had won the Jackpot money,” an ecstatic Muniu said.

Initially, he did not believe the good news.

“At first thought it was all just a joke. I called my friend Peter and asked him if he was the one trying to pull a prank on me but from his response, I could tell that he had no idea what I was talking about. We then both checked the website only to confirm that the jackpot winner had been selected,” he added on to say.

Githinji James, the Marketing Manager of BetYetu encouraged more Kenyans to participate in responsible betting noting that it provides an opportunity to analyze and support a sport while predicting to win.

“Since the year began, BetYetu has seen 343 bonus winners, 3 winning the weekly KES 500,000, 48 winning the weekly KES 250,000 and 292 winning the weekly KES 100,000, and we look forward to many more wins for our players in the second half of the year,” Mr Githinji added.

Born and raised in Kabete, Muniu, a broker and hay farmer, is married and has two children aged 1 and 10. He has five siblings (four brothers and one sister) whom he cherishes dearly.

However, much as he enjoys his job, he does face the challenge of lack of enough capital to expand his business as it can only afford to feed him and his family. The win to him is a great boost as he will get to invest and grow his business and care for his family.

“I couldn’t believe it!!! I checked my BetYetu account and saw that I had actually won the 12.1million shillings. I can’t even begin to explain the immense joy I was felt. I felt like I could fly. My primary goal is to buy a piece of land and build a house for my family. I will also put in some investment in my business as advised by the financial advisors I have been directed to,” he says.

In his concluding remarks Muniu calls upon Kenyans from all walks of life to consider betting with BetYetu as it is affordable & with only Kes 50 you could be a millionaire. “This game is real and you too can be a winner. I did not think I could actually win the jackpot but now I know it is possible.”

Muniu, however, added that he participates in his betting hobby well after he is through with his daily assignments, sentiments that BetYetu Marketing Manager concurred as part of their call for responsible betting.

Githinji said they will walk with Muniu through financial advisory services to ensure that his life and his dependents changes for the better out of the jackpot win.