Uganda to host 2017 Africa Sevens Rugby

KAMPALA, June 21 – Confederation of African Rugby, the continent’s rugby governing body, has selected Uganda to host the 2017 Africa Sevens Championship.

The event will take place Oct. 6-7 in the capital Kampala.

Andrew Owor, president of the Uganda Rugby Union told Xinhua on Tuesday, “We are excited that we have been given chance to host this event that will have 10 nations taking part.”

The event will attract hosts Uganda, Kenya, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Madagascar, Senegal, Morocco, Mauritius and Zambia.

Tournament winner and the losing finalist will have a chance to appear at the Hong Kong Sevens in the HSBC World Sevens Series qualifiers.

The winner also earns an invitation to the Dubai Sevens and Cape Town Sevens.

The Women’s edition will be held in Tunisia and the champions will qualify for 2018 Sevens World Cup.

-By Xinhua-