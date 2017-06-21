FIFA clear United over Pogba transfer

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21 – FIFA have cleared Manchester United of any wrongdoing in the multi-million pound deal that took Paul Pogba to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer.

Juventus, though, will be subject to disciplinary proceedings following a probe into the Sh11.6 billion (£89.3m) transfer in which Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, allegedly earned Sh5.4bn (£41m).

The governing body last month asked both clubs for “clarification on the deal”.

The enquiry looked into who was involved in the deal, and how much they were paid.

“We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United,” a Fifa spokesman said.

“We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC. We cannot comment further as proceedings are ongoing.”

Reports suggest that Fifa was looking into the transfer because of rumours of third-party ownership, although Raiola has denied this.

French midfielder Pogba, 24, returned to Old Trafford last year, after having left for Juventus in 2012 for £1.5m.

Part of the deal saw United agreed to pay Juventus £4.5m in performance-related bonuses, plus an extra £4.4m euros if the midfield star signs a new contract.

Juventus said the “economic effect” for their club from the transfer totalled around £64m.

The transfer gained attention when a book titled ‘The Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football’ was published in Germany in May. Inside it included what it said was a breakdown of the fees involved in the France international’s transfer deal.