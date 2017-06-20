I feel very happy here, says Aguero

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 20 – Sergio Aguero says he wants to remain at Manchester City amid reports he is set for the Etihad Stadium exit door.

The Argentine striker netted 33 goals in 45 games for the club last season.

But despite his impressive goal tally, Aguero like much of his teammates must wait to discover if they are in manager Pep Guardiola’s plans for next term.

The Spanish boss is set to overhaul his squad and has already begun to release players, with a raft of new signings expected.

Alexis Sanchez is said to be one player on Guardiola’s wish-list, meaning Aguero’s future at the club would be in jeopardy.

But speaking to the Xinhua News Agency, he said: “I feel very happy here, so I will fulfil my contract to stay here until the end of my contract.

“I have not thought about where to play next. I just want to focus on the work here.”

Aguero added: “I think my season was not bad. My form was pretty good.

“That is true I missed a lot of games and that stopped me from helping the team score more goals. But overall it was a very positive season.”