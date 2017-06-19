I am not crying for Ronaldo or Messi, I will build players- Marin

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – New AFC Leopards boss Dorian Marin says he will not be crying to the club’s management for big signings, but will instead build his squad around the players he found available at the den upon his arrival two weeks ago.

The Romanian coach began his tenure at the helm of the club by reaching the final of the Super Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania while his maiden Kenyan Premier League match last Saturday ended in a 0-0 draw with Mathare United.

Marin admits he has a lot to do at the den to pick the club back to the top, but says he is confident the team can get back to posting positive results.

“We will work with what we have. I am not crying (to the management) bring me Ronaldo and Messi. I am used to build players, and that is what we will do here. We already saw one new player (Mudde) and hopefully we can have a few others to improve the squad,” The Romanian told Capital Sport.,

He added; “The players in the team have the quality, but still they can’t use it. We need to work, work work more. The big problem is that many players still don’t know how to move without the ball, this is the biggest problem but should be settled in practice, step by step.”

But even as he bids to strengthen the squad and improve the quality he has, the tactician will be worried with the departure of two key players. Skipper Bernard Mang’oli and striker Mungai Kiongera will be leaving the club after the completion of their contracts.

Despite Marin clearly stating he wants the midfielder to stay, it looks as though he played his last match in the blue and white of Ingwe on Saturday with a sojourn to Sofapaka looming.

“We are talking to him and I have also had personal talk with him. But as a coach I give my opinion that I want him to remain; the rest is between him and the board. I cannot decide financial matters between them,” Marin noted.

Sofapaka boss Elly Kalekwa has confirmed to Capital Sport the deal to bring Mang’oli back to the club is all but done and they are just waiting for his contract to officially end before they unveil him on a two-year deal.

“He is our player more or less. We have already had personal agreements,” Kalekwa said.

The struggling Ingwe find themselves placed 12th on the Kenyan Premier league standings with 16 points, 12 behind leaders Tusker FC and have a long road to walk if their pre-season plans of battling for their first league title in 19 years is to come by.

Marian believes he is the messiah to finally deliver that much hungered title.

Among the things he hopes to improve at the den is the club’s scoring rate.

“We played three games in Tanzania and scored only one goal…. then plus today, those are four games, one goal…… impossible to win football this way. We need to improve our scoring because football is all about goals,” he added.

Away from the league campaign, Leopards will shift their attention to the GOtv Shield this weekend when they play Nyanza based Dero FC.