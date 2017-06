Shares

PARIS, France, Jun 18 – New Zealand reclaimed the rugby union world under-20 title on Sunday with a crushing 64-17 victory over England in Tbilisi.

The Baby Blacks ran in 10 tries with hooker Asafo Aumua claiming a hat-trick.

They led 40-7 at half-time as they built a base for their seventh success in 10 editions of the world event.

New Zealand scored an average 62 points in each of their five matches.