LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 18 -Joel Campbell’s agent believes the forward has gained enough loan experience to play a big role for Arsenal if given the chance next season.

The Costa Rica international has been on the books at the Emirates Stadium since 2011, although work permit issues led to him being sent out on numerous loan spells.

Campbell eventually made his Gunners debut three years later and looked to have finally won over manager Arsene Wenger after featuring 30 times across all competitions in 205/16.

But the 24-year-old spent last term on loan with Sporting CP, where he played 28 games and was exposed to Champions League football.

Campbell is once again facing an uncertain future as he enters the final year of his contract with the FA Cup champions, but Joaquim Batica says his client is working hard to fight for a place in Wenger’s side.

“At Olympiakos, Joel had important success and the club tried several times to buy him,” Batica told Lucarne Opposee.

“He was the centrepiece of a club who are regularly champions and make the Champions League – where he scored against Manchester United and they were eliminated.

“Arsenal have lent him several times, but I emphasise that last year he played about 30 matches in all.

“At Sporting, I think that overall it has been a difficult season for the club and at the end of the season we saw less game time as a loan player. It is normal that the club favours the players that belong to it.

“I think that as a 24-year-old player who has played in the Champions League, played a quarter-final of the World Cup, took part in championships in Spain, France, England, Greece, Portugal, he has a very important background.

“He continues to work every day to accumulate a significant number of games each year.”