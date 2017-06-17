Show us progress by Aug 20, CAF tells Govt on CHAN

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – CAF has no intention to strip Kenya of its 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) hosting rights but Vice President Constant Omari has asked the government to ensure there is progress in the preparations by August 20 when they make the next visit.

There has been underneath murmurs over the past five days since CAF started its inspection tour of the stadia with some quarters suggesting the continental football body will strip Kenya its hosting rights over the slow progress of work.

But addressing the press on Saturday morning, Omari who led the high powered CAF delegation to Nairobi said they have had assurances from the government and they are confident Kenya will successfully complete the renovation works.

“I am a lover of athletics and every time I watch on TV, the Kenyan athletes are always there at the back but at the end they shoot out and finish first. So I think according to what I have seen, I know Kenya will be ready to do it,” Omari said in reference to the slow progress made thus far.

He added; “The main of objective of CAF is to organize the tournament in Kenya. But, as a standard and normal strategy, we always have a plan B in case of a problem. But we can assure that at this moment is that Kenya will host this competition,” Omari added.

At the same time, Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario admitted that there is so much work to be done, but insisted there is so much commitment from the government right from President Uhuru Kenyatta and gave an assurance to Omari and his team that work will go on positively.

“The government is fully committed and they are fully informed we have not moved at the pace we expected to move, but work is going on. The tenders have been advertised and the jobs will be separated to ensure there is fast progress,” Wario said.

On his side Omari said; “CAF believes in the Kenyan government. If we didn’t believe in them, we wouldn’t have given them this competition. We see what they are doing, we have had meetings and engagement with government and we believe,”

“In few days, you will host the IAAF competition and that means you have the ability to host world events. If you can do it for the world then why can’t you do for Africa?” posed the CAF deputy boss.

THE CAF team which included media, marketing and tournament directors is expected to send back a report to the government from where they will make their recommendations and what needs to be done by August 20.

“We are confident that when we come here at the end of August, we will find progress,” Omari commented.

Meanwhile, FKF president says his office will work round the clock to ensure the requirements are met with the CHAN tournament’s success being a huge pillar of their legacy.

“We have to admit that there are some areas that need a lot of work like Nyayo, Machakos and Kip Keino. In Kinoru things are going on well and the team believes that good work is continuing but we are working with the government to ensure we are okay,” Mwendwa said.