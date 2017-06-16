Olago slapped with 30-week ban for assault on referee

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – KCB’s multiple title winning Head Coach Curtis Olago has been handed a 30 week ban with effect from June 6 following the completion of a judicial process that found him guilty of attacking match official and Kenya Rugby Referee Society Chairman Karimi Mwangi in 2016.

The process, led by Judicial Officer Willy Ombisi, reads in part, “pursuant to R20.10.1(c), the Person is suspended from all Rugby activity for a period of 30 weeks, effective from the date of this decision (6 June, 2017).

Meanwhile, Resolution Kisii’s Abel Mong’eni was handed a 34 week ban backdated to April 18th. Mong’eni was found guilty of attacking referee David Ng’etich at the close of the side’s KRU Championship 6-3 semifinal win over USIU on 8 April.

The verdict, passed by Judicial Officer Bernard Itebete reads in part, ““The JC finds the defendant guilty and suspends the player for 34 weeks effective from 18th April 2017.

Under World Rugby regulation 17.19.10(c), the sanction was extended from 24 to 34 weeks to take into account the off-season period when there are no matches where the defendant is scheduled to play.”

Lastly, Thika RFC have been banned from using their home venue for 12 weeks following an incident in which a match official was attacked during a KRU Championship match in March.

The ban was enforced following the team’s failure to uphold the spirit of the Laws of the Game (in breach of clause 1.2 of the Code of Conduct), promote the reputation of the Game and prevent it from coming into disrepute (in breach of clause 1.9 of the Code of Conduct) by not taking action about the incident on the alleged perpetrators and adversely affected the Game of Rugby (in breach of clause 1.14 of the Code of Conduct).

-Courtesy KRU-