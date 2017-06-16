Shares

MADRID, Spain, June 16 – Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid because he does not want to play in Spain any more, Sky sources understand.

The former Manchester United winger is angry about the way he has been treated by Spanish tax authorities and he wants to leave the country.

Spanish prosecutors have accused him of avoiding €15m in tax – a charge he completely denies.

Ronaldo signed a new five-year contract last November which means he is contracted to Real until 2021.

There is interest from China with the mid-season window there opening on Monday.

More to follow.

By Sky Sports