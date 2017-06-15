KPL names All-Star team for Spain visit

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – The Kenyan Premier League has named 20 players to the provisional squad of an All-Star team that will travel to Spain in July for a series of friendly matches as part of the agreement between KPL and La Liga, signed in May.

The team will be coached by Harambee Stars first coach Stanley Okumbi who will be assisted by Talanta FC tactician John Kamau and will depart Kenya on July 17.

The squad is awash with upcoming players and among those called up include goalkeepers Faruk Shikhalo from Posta Rangers and Gor Mahia’s Peter Odhiambo who are yet to make appearances for their clubs in the league.

Odhiambo however played for Gor in the SportPesa Super Cup where he was named the goalkeeper of the tournament after keeping three straight clean sheets while Shikhalo was a regular starter for Muhoroni Youth last season.

The third goalkeeper in the squad is Sofapaka’s Mathias Kigonya.

Among other faces in the squad who have not had much of national team experience include Ugandan Martin Kiiza who has struggled for playtime at Tusker in the first half of the season.

Others are Western Stima’s Maurice Ojwang, Thika United’s Benson Iregi, AFC Leopards’ Vincent Oburu and Nzoia Sugar’s Victor Omondi.

Two players will be dropped from the squad.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Faruk Shikhalo (Posta Rangers), Mathias Kigonya (Sofapaka), Peter Odhiambo (Gor Mahia).

Defenders: Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks),Maurice Ojwang (Posta Western Stima), Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Martin Kiiza (Tusker FC), Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers).

Midfielders: Ovella Ochieng’ (Kariobangi Sharks), Benson Iregi (Thika United), Clinton Kisiavuki (Nakumatt FC), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Jackson Macharia (Tusker), Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Humphrey Mieno (Tusker FC).

Strikers: Victor Omondi (Nzoia Sugar), Vincent Oburu (AFC Leopards), Boniface Muchiri (Sony Sugar).