Gor Mahia head coach Ferreira set to resign

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15 – Gor Mahia head coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira has tendered his resignation at the club barely a week after returning from mid season holiday in his native Brazil.

The coach has been on a meeting with the club chairman Ambrose Rachier this morning where he tendered the letter without pointing out his reasons.

Capital Sports has learnt he will be meeting the players this afternoon to announce his departure from the club.

Ferreira joined the 15 time Kenyan Premier League champions link March 2016 but finished the season without winning a trophy, finishing second in the league, losing out to Muhoroni Youth in the Top 8 final and exiting the GOTV Shield in the quarter finals.

The Brazilian coach starred off the year with a bang, winning the season opening Super Cup and just last weekend saw the club win the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup in Dar es Salaam.

He leaves the club perched at the apex of the league standings.

