Curry to pass on White House celebration visit

LOS ANGELES, United States, Jun 15 – Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said Wednesday that if the team is invited to visit the White House after winning the NBA championship then he probably won’t go.

“Somebody asked me about it a couple months ago, a hypothetical, if a championship were to happen, what would I do,” Curry said. “I answered I wouldn’t go. I still feel that way today.”

Curry’s comment came two days after Golden State defeated Cleveland 129-120 to wrap up their series in five games and earn their second NBA championship in three years.

It is a tradition in the United States that professional sports teams visit the White House as the Chicago Cubs did in January when they spent time with President Barack Obama after capturing their 2016 Major League Baseball title.

But controversial policies and outlandish statements by President Donald Trump have upset many US professional athletes, including players from the predominantly African American NBA.

Curry expects the issue to eventually be discussed as a group.

“I’m sure as a team we’re gonna have a conversation (about a potential visit),” he said. “This is a moment we all need to enjoy together and nothing should distract from what we were able to accomplish together. And the different kind of ceremonies and traditions that have happened around championship-winning teams, we don’t want that to taint what we’ve accomplished this year.

“We’ll handle that accordingly and responsibly, and do the right thing for us individually and as a group.”

Curry is not the only member of the Warriors organization opposed to the views of President Trump.

“Trump couldn’t be more ill-suited to be president, because he’s a blowhard,” coach Steve Kerr said back in May. “You don’t see some of the qualities you talk about, the resilience, the ability to communicate, the compassion. None of that. … To be a great leader, there have to be some qualities in there. Has anyone ever thought that Donald Trump was a great leader?”