Premier League opening fixtures 2017/18

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14 – Reigning champions Chelsea and runners-up Tottenham will go head-to-head at Wembley in the second week of the Premier League season.
The new campaign gets under way on Saturday 12 August with Antonio Conte’s Chelsea hosting Burnley in their first fixture three months after winning the title by seven points ahead of their London rivals.
The Manchester and Merseyside derbies are scheduled to take place on the same weekends. Manchester City visit Old Trafford and Everton travel to Anfield on December 9, with the return fixtures pencilled in for April 7.
All eyes will be on Arsenal this season after Arsene Wenger’s decision to stay and the Frenchman will be fired up for their third game when he takes his Gunners to Liverpool on August 26.
Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United will take on West Ham in their opener at Old Trafford, while neighbours City and Pep Guardiola head to new boys Brighton.
Championship winners Newcastle welcome Spurs at St James’ Park on the first day and Huddersfield, fresh from their play-off win, face a trip to the capital when they play Crystal Palace.
Opening day fixtures:
Arsenal v Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
Everton v Stoke City
Manchester United v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Swansea City
Watford v Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth
Final day fixtures:
Burnley v Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
Huddersfield Town v Arsenal
Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion
Manchester United v Watford
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Southampton v Manchester City
Swansea City v Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
West Ham United v Everton
