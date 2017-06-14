Premier League opening fixtures 2017/18

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14 – Reigning champions Chelsea and runners-up Tottenham will go head-to-head at Wembley in the second week of the Premier League season.

The new campaign gets under way on Saturday 12 August with Antonio Conte’s Chelsea hosting Burnley in their first fixture three months after winning the title by seven points ahead of their London rivals.

The Manchester and Merseyside derbies are scheduled to take place on the same weekends. Manchester City visit Old Trafford and Everton travel to Anfield on December 9, with the return fixtures pencilled in for April 7.

All eyes will be on Arsenal this season after Arsene Wenger’s decision to stay and the Frenchman will be fired up for their third game when he takes his Gunners to Liverpool on August 26.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United will take on West Ham in their opener at Old Trafford, while neighbours City and Pep Guardiola head to new boys Brighton.

Championship winners Newcastle welcome Spurs at St James’ Park on the first day and Huddersfield, fresh from their play-off win, face a trip to the capital when they play Crystal Palace.

Opening day fixtures:

Arsenal v Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Everton v Stoke City

Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Swansea City

Watford v Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth

Final day fixtures:

Burnley v Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester United v Watford

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Southampton v Manchester City

Swansea City v Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

West Ham United v Everton

