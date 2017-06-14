You are here:

Federer beaten by 39-year-old Haas on Stuttgart return

by
Germany’s Tommy Haas returns the ball to Switzerland’s Roger Federer in their round of sixteen match at the Mercedes Cup tennis tournament in Stuttgart June 14, 2017 © AFP / THOMAS KIENZLE

STUTTGART, Germany, Jun 14Roger Federer suffered a shock defeat to 39-year-old Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart grass court tournament on Wednesday in the Swiss great’s first match after almost three months out of action.

Haas, a former world number two but now down at 302, won 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 for just his fourth victory in 17 meetings against his close friend.

Federer, building up for an assault on an eighth Wimbledon title, hadn’t played since March and skipped the entire clay court season.

It was just the second defeat of 2017 for 35-year-old Federer, who claimed the Australian Open for his 18th major in January,

“It’s always special to play a close friend like Roger on grass, always lots of emotion,” said Haas.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer returns the ball to Germany’s Tommy Haas in their round of sixteen match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Stuttgart June 14, 2017 © AFP / THOMAS KIENZLE

“I saved a match point in the second set so was able to play more freely after that.

“I even shocked myself.”

