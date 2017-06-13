Lions suffer second tour loss in New Zealand

Shares

DUNEDIN, New Zealand, June 13 – The British and Irish Lions suffered the second loss of their New Zealand tour as they went down 23-22 to the Highlanders in Dunedin on Tuesday.

The Lions scored three tries to Highlanders’ two but Marty Banks kicked a penalty in the 73rd minute to give the home side the win.

Warren Gatland’s side scored tries through Jonathan Joseph, Tommy Seymour and captain Sam Warburton, with Dan Biggar adding two conversions and a penalty.

All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo and hooker Liam Coltman scored tries while fly-half Lima Sopoaga slotted a conversion and two penalties for the hosts. Banks also added a conversion.

By Sky Sports