Kenya to send only 4 athletes to Youth Commonwealth Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Kenya will send only four athletes; two male and two females to the Youth Commonwealth Games in Nassau, Bahamas, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) has announced.

NOCK, mandated to oversee the Commonwealth Games other than their Olympic Games duties said the government has informed them funding will not be available for the championship which will be held between July 19 and 23.

This, NOCK say, is despite an earlier assurance by the government that funding will be available for the Youth Games.

“We have requested AK to identify the four athletes and one coach. This is not the first time the Youth Commonwealth Games is not being supported. We are nurturing talent and when they ignore youth then it means they are not being serious,” NOCK deputy treasurer Stephen arap Soi said on Tuesday afternoon.

The four athletes and two officials will be funded by the Commonwealth Games Foundation (CGF) as part of a support agreement with NOCK.

According to a letter from the government written on March 27 wielded by Soi flanked by Secretary General FK Paul, the Sports Ministry through Director of Administration Harun Komen confirmed they would cater for tickets and allowances for the selected athletes.

NOCK had in turn provided a list of 50 persons, 41 athletes and nine officials for the trip.

However, in another letter on June 2, the Sports Ministry said they would not be sponsoring the team as most of the budgetary allocation had been channelled to the World Under-18 Championships which will be held around the same time in Nairobi.

Soi, the man at the heart of the 2016 bungled Rio Olympic Games has gone on to accuse the Sports Cabinet Secretary of failing to support youth teams run by NOCK, going back to open the Pandora’s Box that was the Rio games, again squarely blaming Wario’s ministry.

There have been huge differences between the Olympics body and the ministry especially after Wario disbanded the body just a few days after the Rio games, though the same decision was overturned by the courts early this year.

The two have been in endless fights to clear their names from the Rio mess, each accusing the other of bungling the team’s management in the Brazilian capital.