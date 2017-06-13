Griezmann extends Atletico deal until 2022

Shares

MADRID, Spain, Jun 12 – Atletico Madrid’s French star Antoine Griezmann has extended his contract with the Spanish club by a year, according to press reports in Spain on Monday.

“Antoine Griezmann signed a contract with Atletico until 2022,” Madrid sports daily Marca reported.

According to As newspaper, “Atletico has revised the player’s salary to reward his performance” and made an “economic effort” to convince the player to stay.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Atletico but said earlier this month that he intended to stay at the club.

Griezmann arrived in Atletico in 2014 for 30 million euros from Real Sociedad, where he started his career in 2009.

He has scored 83 goals in 160 games for the club, with whom he reached the Champions League final in 2016.