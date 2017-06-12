Nadal up, Djokovic down in new rankings

Shares

PARIS, France, Jun 12 – Rafael Nadal’s magnificent run to a 10th French Open title has earned the Spaniard a move into second in the latest ATP world rankings published on Monday.

The 31-year-old clinched his record-breaking Roland Garros crown by demolishing Stan Wawrinka in a one-sided final for a 15th Grand Slam crown on Sunday.

Nadal, who had slipped to as low as 10th in the world in 2015, triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man in history to win the same major 10 times.

Nadal’s two-place jump was at the expense of Novak Djokovic, whose French Open quarter-final exit saw the Serb drop from second to fourth, his lowest ranking in eight years.

Andy Murray, beaten by Wawrinka in the semi-finals in Paris, continues to lead the list with Wawrinka treading water in third.

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 9,890 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,285 (+2)

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6,175

4. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 5,805 (-2)

5. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,945

6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4,450

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,115 (+1)

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,985 (-1)

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,830

10. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,070

11. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3,040

12. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,980 (+1)

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,785 (-1)

14. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,570

15. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,545 (+1)

16. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,365 (+1)

17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,360 (+4)

18. Jack Sock (USA) 2,335 (-3)

19. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,155 (-1)

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,110 (-1)