Costa waits for Chelsea’s transfer decision

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12 – Diego Costa is waiting on a decision from Chelsea as rumours continue to swirl over his future at Stamford Bridge.

Costa scored a vital goal for Spain in their 2-1 World Cup European Qualifier win over Macedonia on Sunday in Skopje but it was his club future back under the spotlight when he spoke after the game.

Sky Sports News HQ reported last week that the 28-year-old’s representatives were in talks with AC Milan over a move to Serie A, with his apparent preference for a return to Atletico Madrid complicated by their transfer ban.

Asked about a potential move this summer, Costa said: “I have a contract with Chelsea, they have to know what to do with me and I have to wait and know the decision that my club takes.

“I have a contract of two years with Chelsea, they have to decide. If they sell me, I will look for the best choice.

“Atletico is among them, it would not mean not playing, they can loan me out to some team in Spain, Brazil or wherever, but I have to play.

“Everyone knows that I have a lot of affection for them. Of course I rule out China, I have to think about the World Cup. Atletico is a club that I have a lot of affection for, independently of whether I go there or not, I will continue to love them.”

Costa revealed last week that he had been told by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte that he did not feature in his plans for next season.

And he again hinted that his relationship with Conte was a strained one as he added: “In life there are good and bad people. I’ll stay with the good of everything. You have to ask him, not me. It’s an opinion of the coach, if he has the option of putting another in.

“But there are things and ways of doing things and saying them. But well, thanks to God I do not lack teams.

“The most important thing is that my team-mates want me. We know what there is there, who is good and bad. I get on very well with everyone and that speaks for itself.”

