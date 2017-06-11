You are here:

Football Football

Gor beat AFC in Super Cup, to face Everton in July

by
Football
Shares

Gor Mahia’s Meddie Kagere vies for the ball with AFC Leopards duo Joshua Mawira and Ramadhan Yakub during the final of the Sportpesa Super Cup on June 11, 2017. PHOTO/SportPesa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Second half goals from Meddie Kagere, substitutes Oliver Maloba and John ‘Softie’ Ndirangu saw Gor Mahia beat arch rivals AFC Leopards 3-0 and bag the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup.

The win not only guarantees them a cash reward of Sh3mn, but an opportunity to play English Premier League side in a friendly match in Dar es Salaam on July 13.

AFC Leopards had hoped for revenge against K’Ogalo who beat them 3-0 in a Premier League fixture in May, but their bid fell flat out with a horrible second half performance against a half strength Gor side.

The 15-time Kenyan Premier league champions were missing up to eight first team players, but it didn’t show a bit against an Ingwe side who were almost full strength with the only first team absentees being Robinson Kamura and injured Mungai Kiongera.

-More to follow-

Shares
Timothy Olobulu

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm

Comments