Gor beat AFC in Super Cup, to face Everton in July

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Second half goals from Meddie Kagere, substitutes Oliver Maloba and John ‘Softie’ Ndirangu saw Gor Mahia beat arch rivals AFC Leopards 3-0 and bag the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup.

The win not only guarantees them a cash reward of Sh3mn, but an opportunity to play English Premier League side in a friendly match in Dar es Salaam on July 13.

AFC Leopards had hoped for revenge against K’Ogalo who beat them 3-0 in a Premier League fixture in May, but their bid fell flat out with a horrible second half performance against a half strength Gor side.

The 15-time Kenyan Premier league champions were missing up to eight first team players, but it didn’t show a bit against an Ingwe side who were almost full strength with the only first team absentees being Robinson Kamura and injured Mungai Kiongera.

