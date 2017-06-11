You are here:

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘father to twins with surrogate mum’

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo has never confirmed that his first son was born to a surrogate mother © AFP/File / Glyn KIRK

LISBON, Portugal, Jun 11Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has become a father to twins with a surrogate mother, Portuguese media reported Saturday.

Reports said the babies — a girl and boy named Eva and Mateo — were born on Thursday to a woman living on the US West Coast.

The captain of Portugal’s victorious Euro 2016 team had his first son Cristiano Junior in June 2010 — also reportedly with a surrogate mother, although he has never confirmed it.

British tabloid The Sun had reported in March that the quadruple Ballon d’Or winner was expecting twins.

The 32-year-old striker is currently dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez.

The reports come after a twin-heavy week in the celebrity world, after George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal welcomed newborns Ella and Alexander.

