Sierra Leone dim Harambee Stars in Freetown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Ten-man Harambee Stars had a false start to their qualification journey for the 2019 African Cup of Nations with a 2-1 loss at the hands of the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Freetown on Saturday evening.

Kenya went into the fixture on the backdrop of a much talked about 10-match unbeaten run, most in friendly matches, but head coach Stanley Okumbi was stunned back to reality with his third loss since taking charge of the team early last year.

Alhassan Kamara’s low finish in the first half and skipper Umaru Bangura’s second half penalty saw the hosts pick a vital win, with Michael Olunga’s well struck freekick late in the second half not doing much to change Kenya’s fortunes.

Kenya went a man down with five minutes left in the first half when Brian Mandela saw a straight red card for a lunging tackle on Alhassan as the last man in defense with the hosts having switched in to attack so fast the Kenyan backline was found napping

Okumbi handed a national team debut to Kariobangi Sharks forward Massoud Juma who partnered Michael Olunga in attack with Eric Johannah and Ayub Timbe providing the depth from wide.

Skipper Victor Wanyama and Anthony Akumu picked up midfield duties.

Despite going a goal down and a man down Kenya had the best of chances in the opening 45 minutes of the game. Massoud Juma, Michael Olunga and skipper Wanyama had Harambee Stars’ best chances.

Massoud found himself one on one with the goalkeeper in the 17th minute from a Michael Olunga low cross, but the Kariobangi Sharks man could not endear himself to the Kenyan fans on his debut when his pale effort was thwarted by the Sierra Leone shot stopper.

Four minutes on the turn, the Siaka Stevens Stadium was sent into frenzy when Julius Wobay shot low past Boniface Oluoch.

Dangerman Kei Kamara had broken away on the left before cutting back a cross which Wobay met and despite Boniface Oluoch having a touch on the ball, it hit the inside of the bar on its way in.

Stars had a chance to draw back level four minutes after going down when Victor Wanyama glanced an Eric Johannah freekick goal-ward, but the ball smoothered the top of the crossbar. In the 34th minute, Johannah had a chance from a freekick but he sent it straight to the keeper.

In the 36th minute, Stars had two superb back to back chances but both went begging. Johannah broke into the box from the left before cutting back a cross for Wanyama who saw his shot saved by the keeper.

The rebound fell on Michael Olunga who blasted a left footer onto the crossbar and Sierra Leone cleared.