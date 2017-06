Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Darwin Mukidza displayed a man of the match performance as Kenya Simbas silenced hosts Uganda 23-18 in the first leg of the Elgon Cup in a pulsating match played at the Legends Rugby Club in Kampala on Saturday.

Mukidza, the captain of the day led from the front, converting three penalties to see Kenya head to the second leg that will be hosted at Nairobi’s RFUEA Grounds with a five point advantage.

-More to follow-